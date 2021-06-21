Get an Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card into your life now with these Alienware gaming laptop deals

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day - and adjacent sales - there are some fabulous offerings that really do class as proper RTX 30-series PC or laptop deals. If you're looking to get your hands on a new Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card, you will be among the many, many of us who are struggling to find stock. Thus, currently, the best way to get the high-end graphics cards is to go pre-built, and this is a great time to do that because there are some serious discounts floating around.

Alienware m15 R4 | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | i7-10870H CPU | RTX 3060 | 32GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,979 $1579 at Dell

Save $400 on this RTX 3060 gaming laptop, with impressive accompanying specs for a top-end gaming laptop at a great value.

Alienware m15 R4 | 15.6" 108-p 144Hz | i7-10870H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2129 $1859 at Dell

A step up from the base RTX 3060, this configuration comes with the RTX 3070 and double the SSD capacity as standard, but only 16GB RAM. Still the same great display and CPU though, and a tasty $270 saving.

Alienware m15 R4 | 15.6" 1080p 300Hz | i9-10980H | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3309 $3099 at Dell

If you want to go all out, then this RTX 3080 option is the way forward. The CPU gets an upgrade, there's 32GB RAM and a 1TB and 512GB SSD for storage, and that crucial RTX 3080. The screen gets a refresh rate boost up to 300Hz too, along with an overall saving of $210. Expensive, but definitely worth the money for those internal specs.

Alienware m15 R4 | 15.6" 1080p 300Hz | i7-10870H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2399 $1999 at Amazon

There's another SKU of the RTX 3070 Alienware m15 R4 available at Amazon, with a bigger SSD and better display along with the same i7 CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Plus, there's a chunky $400 discount to take advantage of.

If you want something a little more understated though, Dell's range of gaming laptops outside of its Alienware brand is also a great shout. There's a particularly good saving on the below RTX 3060 laptop, with a price cut of almost $200 on this particular model.

Dell G15 | 15.6" 1080p 165Hz | i7-10870H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1608 $1,424 at Dell

This is the entry-level RTX 30 series option, but when combined with that 165Hz 1080p display, your games will look fantastic on this gaming laptop.

