President's Day 4K TV Sale 2020: you can still save big on great TVs today

While the day itself has obviously passed, there are still some President's Day 4K TV sales to take advantage of. And given the fact that 4K TV prices have continued to fall in recent months, these sales present themselves as another great opportunity to upgrade your main screen to a bigger and flashier panel, or pick up a seriously good, smaller TV for another room in the home. They really are bordering on impulse purchase price tags now, with bargains aplenty.

With 4K TVs fast becoming the norm, and the standard for our homes, whatever we use them for, 'price and size' have increasingly become the key (if they weren't before) factors in setting models and makes apart. A good bunch of features will be found in all of the latest screens, but 4K TV sales like this one really help to inform purchasing decisions in terms of getting the most for your money, or making a really shrewd purchase on a smaller panel as a secondary or third choice/use television.

We've picked out a few highlights of the running-over President's Day 4K TV sales, and although we hope the prices stay at these low levels, we can't guarantee it, so strike now while the iron is hot, we say.

For the fullest disclosure, some of the ones discounted might not be the best gaming TVs per se, but almost all of them will be great for gaming nonetheless.

Sony XBR49X800G 4K TV | 49-inches | only $449.99 at Best Buy

A more premium brand of TV, the Sony models generally keep their prices a bit more stubbornly, but their quality is undeniable. This price for this size and model of TV is therefore a great offer.View Deal

