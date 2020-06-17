Set up a Premier League live stream and watch the Premier League online wherever you are

Today is the most important day you can swot up on how to get a Premier League live stream set up. Every football fan needs to know how to watch the Premier League online as Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Man CIty and Arsenal get us back underway - finally - and the Premier League re-start commences. There's plenty to play for still too, up and down the table. Well, maybe not quite so much at the very top as Liverpool should stroll to the title given how far ahead they are, but there is certainly tension and a nailbiting finish ahead for those at the bottom of the table (my own club included) and for those chasing European places. That's why knowing how to watch the Premier League online is going to be incredibly important from now on.

And while in normal times, there are some severe paywalls in place to watch matches, the unbelievable news this time around - due to the circumstances - a whole host of matches will be available to watch online FOR FREE. That means there'll be so many more free Premier League live stream options than ever. And with a slightly strange way of watching and taking the games in being proposed, we'll make sure that this page is as chock filled as it can be as we approach the restart properly.

As I mentioned, the top of the table does seem like a foregone conclusion - the old adage of 'anything can happen in football' notwithstanding - with Liverpool so many points ahead and only two or three games away from wrapping it all up, but there's intrigue everywhere else still which will still make for enormously interesting Premier League live streams.

In the middle of the table, it's up for grabs as to who'll make the Champions and Europa League spots, and maybe plucky Sheffield United will hold their own among the big boys and continue their excellent season by placing in the top places. And at the bottom, there is loads to play for. I'm conflicted here because I'm very pleased that the Premier League is back, but this also means my beloved West Ham will probably be relegated this year - but at least now I get to watch it bathed in mid-summer sunshine... My own pessimism aside, clubs like West Ham will come out of the break with the bit between their teeth as their survival in the league is so valuable - in every way. With only 9 or 10 games to go, we'll soon start to see who the most likely for the drop are. Though, remember, anything can happen in football...

Anyway, you're here to find out how to get a Premier League live stream setup so let's get to it.

Premier League live stream: where to watch the games

As mentioned above briefly a whole range of games are going to be free to air - along with a few that will stick to being behind paid subscriptions. Perhaps the biggest story out of that arrangement is that BBC Sport and Amazon Prime will broadcast four live matches each. The BBC hasn't had any live Premier League action since its inception back in 1992; and on top of that there's will be extra highlights programmes on the Beeb - huzzah! Elsewhere, Sky will be making 25 of its matches free to watch live through the channel 'Pick' and anyone with an Amazon Prime account will get a few games for free.

Here's exactly how it will be shared across the broadcasters:

BBC Sport (four live matches; free to air)

Amazon Prime (four live matches; free to air)

Sky Sports (64 live matches; 25 free to air)

BT Sport (20 live matches)

Get a Premier League live stream in the UK

Various - BBC, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, and Sky

For the first time in a long time, there's no actual simple answer to where it is best to stream the Premier League in the UK. And that's for one very good reason: all of them will be live and a whole host of games are going to be FREE. So, while you'd usually have to plump for one or both of the big usual suspects in Sky Sports or BT Sport, the big news for the Premier League restart is that all 92 games left to be played will be broadcast on live UK TV. What's more, they'll be divided among Sky, BT, and Amazon Prime. On top of this, the BBC will be airing a small handful of games live too - the first time in the Premier League's history that the competition has come to the BBC. While Sky has confirmed that 25 of its 64 games will be available on its free-to-air channel, Sky Pick, the others, however, have yet to break cover or show their hand so we are not sure yet - though expect that to change with each day that passes. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with any of these broadcasters, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.

How to watch the EPL in the US

NBC

US readers are still best off going to NBC. However, to see out the remainder of European football seasons the broadcaster is offering two separate packages for soccer fans. First the Matchday Pass; this will set you back $39.99 and will get you 140 exclusive live games. And, secondly, the Premier League Pass, for $64.99, which will get you, well, pretty much the whole thing - extending the coverage of live matches through to highlights, replays, analyses and more. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage, check out the VPN route to gain access to the action - more details below.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Canada

DAZN

Usurping SportsNet and TSN and relacing their chokehold over the Premier League action in Canada, DAZN is now the place to be for Canadian readers. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month free trial to get the ball rolling (pun intended). This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 after that month. Once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

How to live stream the Premier League in Australia

Optus Sports

Every single fixture will be shown on or through Optus Sports this summer so for Australian readers you have to go right to the source - which is easy if you have one of their packages already given their media reach. However, if you just want to stream the Premier League online then Australians can take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and get access to all the games, live. Excellent.