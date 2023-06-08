A new trailer for Poor Things, the next movie from director Yorgos Lanthimos, is here, giving us our most in-depth introduction to Emma Stone's Bella Baxter yet.

Bella is a Frankenstein's monster of sorts, brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist played by Willem Dafoe, with whom she lives along with a menagerie of his other creations (including a duck with the legs of a dog and another with the body of a goat). "She's an experiment. Her brain and her body are not quite synchronized," Dafoe's Dr. Godwin Baxter says as Bella struggles to walk and talk around him. However, she is progressing at an "accelerated pace".

Per the official synopsis, the movie follows Bella as she "runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

With scenes seemingly alternating between color and black and white and the new trailer teasing humorously stilted dialogue, this film looks exactly how we'd envision Lanthimos' take on the sci-fi genre.

Based on the novel of the same by Alasdair Grey, the movie's cast also includes Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Margaret Qualley. This is Lanthimos' first film since 2018's The Favourite, which also starred Stone, alongside Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. The director is also known for helming titles including The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Dogtooth.

Poor Things arrives on the big screen this September 8. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of 2023's most highly anticipated movie release dates.