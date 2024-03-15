Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet —Twilight Masquerade debuts not one but five Ogerpon cards

The upcoming Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet — Twilight Masquerade expansion will transport players (only metaphorically, stop packing your bags) to the peaceful countryside of Kikatami. In its 27-year run as one of the best card games, Pokemon TCG has explored many regions from Kanto to Paldea.



As first shown in The Teal Mask DLC, Kikatami is a mountainous region that is rich in folklore and one of these tales tells of a legendary shape-shifting Pokemon called Ogerpon. Turns out, these myths are true and following on from Ogerpon's in-game appearance, the mask-wearing Pokemon will feature on not one but five different cards in the next Pokemon TCG expansion.

(Image credit: Pokemon)

In a promotional video posted to the Official Pokemon YouTube Channel, fans got a sneak peek of the new Ogerpon cards. These include standard Teal Mask Ogerpon, Teal Mask Ogerpon ex, Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex, Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex, and Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex.



The mask that Ogerpon dons don't just change their appearance; each one also changes their type and abilities. Teal Mask (and its ex) is Grass-type, Wellspring is Water-type, Hearthflame is Fire-type, and Cornerstone is Rock-type. So, it's well worth doubling up — or quintupling up — and collecting all five Ogerpon cards.



There's a sixth card that was teased too. The Ogre's Mask Item Card "helps to bring your various Ogerpon ex into play" which seems like a valuable asset for switching up your approach to combat.

While these early looks might be building your excitement, you'll have to wait until Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet — Twilight Masquerade releases on May 24, 2024 to add any of these Ogerpon to your team. In the meantime, get your pre-orders in at Best Buy (or Zatu if you're in the UK)!

