Pokemon Sword and Shield players can claim Ash’s championship team thanks to the anime

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can soon pick up Ash’s championship team directly from the Pokemon anime via weekly codes.

As revealed in a blog post on the official Japanese Pokemon website (opens in new tab), from August 12 until September 16, players who tune into the current season of the Pokemon anime - Pokemon Journeys: The Series - will see an exclusive code on screen which can be used to claim all of the Pokemon in Ash’s team for Pokemon Sword and Shield .

This weekly event will give Pokemon Sword and Shield players access to all five of the Pokemon in Ash’s Pokemon Journeys team, this includes Dracovish (August 12), Dragonite (August 26), Gengar (September 2), Sirfetch’d (September 9), and Lucario (September 16). Don’t think that you’ll be able to watch just one episode and keep using the same code, though, as the website also says that the password will change every week with each Pokemon.

Like all giveaways, this one does come with a few terms and conditions. First, each password can only be used once per save data. Not only this, but only one Pokemon can be received per password (meaning you can’t claim multiple Gengars with just one code).

You also can’t use these codes to claim the Pokemon via Pokemon Home or any other games in the series. To take part, you need to be connected to an internet source and your Nintendo Switch must be connected to a Nintendo Account. Finally, if you miss the weekly deadline for each Pokemon, you can’t claim it outside of the date given.

In other Pokemon news, earlier this week we were treated with a Pokemon Presents , which shared a lot of new information about the upcoming Gen 9 game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet .

If you missed it, here are some of the showcase’s highlights. First, we finally discovered that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s region is called Paldea . We also learned more about the two new Legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon , and were introduced to a new Teratallize mechanic coming to the game.