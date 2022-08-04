Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldean Wooper is the first Poison Ground Pokemon since Gen 1

It turns out that the newly introduced Paldean Wooper from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is more special than we originally thought.

Following yesterday’s Pokemon Presents livestream, the internet has been digesting all of the reveals we got about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet . Surprisingly, there's been a lot of chatter around the new region specific Wooper, which seems to be more interesting than we all realised at first.

The first detail that has since come out about Paldean Wooper is that this will be the first Poison/Ground type Pokemon since Gen 1. Other members of this classification include Nidoqueen and Nidoking - both of which were introduced in the first generation of Pokemon from the mid-90s.

Additionally, despite its adorable - if not slightly empty headed - appearance, it turns out that Paldean Wooper is potentially more powerful than any of us expected. According to the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website (opens in new tab) , Paldean Wooper’s abilities are 'Poison Point' and 'Water Absorb'. If you know your Pokemon types well, you’ll already know that Poison/Ground types are weak to water attacks, but with 'Water Absorb', our little friend would be able to heal itself instead of taking double damage. This essentially eliminates a quarter of this Pokemon’s weaknesses.

Another thing that has been pointed out since we all met Paldean Wooper is that it could actually be based on a real-life amphibian. As pointed out by u/unlimi_Ted in the Pokemon subreddit (opens in new tab), it’s possible that Wooper’s redesign was inspired by the real-life creature, the Iberian ribbed newt (aka the sharp-ribbed newt). The telltale signs that this newt is related to our Paldean Wooper go deeper than just its brown coloration though.

According to the official website, Paldean Woopers "protect themselves by shooting powerful poisonous liquid from their gills." They also "cover their bodies with a poisonous film" to keep themselves from drying out when on land. Both of which sound a lot like the real-life counterpart.

If you didn’t know, the real-life newt is known for attacking predators by pushing its own ribs through its skin and secreting a poisonous substance. It probably isn’t a coincidence that Paldean Wooper also sports a rib-like pattern on its belly and has head appendages that look like tiny bones. Not to mention, it's literally a Poison type Pokemon.

In case you missed it, here's what else we learnt about the upcoming gen 9 game during yesterday's presentation. First of all, we found out that the official name of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s region is Paldea. We also now know more about Game Freak’s new take on Legendary Pokemon , as well as the fact that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will ditch linear storytelling,

We also now know about the new Terastallize mechanic coming to Scarlet and Violet and were introduced to a new Pokemon: a puppy made out of bread, appropriately named Fidough .