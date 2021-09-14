Pokemon Go Uxie, Azelf, Mesprit Raid Counter Guide - best teams to use against the Lake Trio

These Pokemon Go Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit counters will help you catch the Lake trio if you encounter them in raids. The Sinnoh region introduced a ton of Legendary Pokemon to the franchise, including this trio of Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit. The Lake guardians, or Lake trio, have appeared in Pokemon Go before, but with the Pokemon Go Season of Mischief underway, the three Psychic types will reappear in Raids for trainers to catch.

Hoopa’s mischievous ways and ability to transport Pokemon from any region is the reason for Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit for returning. While trainers will want to catch them to add them to their collections, their return will mark the debuts of their Shiny variants in Pokemon Go. There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks while Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit appear in Raids, but for trainers looking to battle and catch them, read on for a handy guide detailing the best counters to all three Legendary Pokemon.

When and Where to Catch Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Longtime Pokemon Go players will remember that Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit were region-locked and not readily available. Unfortunately, the same is the case this time around.

Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit will appear in five-star Raids in Pokemon Go starting Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Which of the three Legendaries will appear depends on your region.

Mesprit will appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India

will appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India Uxie will appear in the Asia-Pacific region

will appear in the Asia-Pacific region Azelf will appear in the Americas and Greenland.

In September, Wednesdays will see special Raid Hours that will popular five-star Raids in your region with one of the Lake trio each week from 6-7 p.m. local time. Here’s the rundown of which of the Lake trio will appear when and where in the world.

Wednesday, September 15: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 22: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 29: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Pokemon Go Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit Counters

All three members of the Lake trio are pure Psychic types making them weak to Dark, Ghost and Bug-type attacks. Luckily for trainers there are plenty of Dark and Ghost-type options to take into battle against all three.

If you have Darkrai or Giratina in your collection of Pokemon, they are strong options to take on Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit. They are bulky enough to take on all three Pokemon’s attacks, and in the case of Darkrai will resist most of them, and have powerful super effective moves that will deal a lot of damage fast.

There are three Mega Pokemon that are great choices to take into battle against the Lake Guardians. Mega Gengar’s Ghost-type attacks and powerful offensive output is great, but trainers will have to worry about any Psychic-type move that Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit may use. Bring Mega Gengar into the Raid if you plan to bring Chandelure and/or Giratina

Mega Houndoom and Gyarados’ Dark typing and variety of moves elevate them to the best Megas to use against the trio. If you have one of them ready, take them into battle to boost the Dark-type attacks of your team and your teammates’ Pokemon especially if you plan to bring Darkrai, Tyranitar, Hydreigon and other Dark types.

While there are a few Bug types that are strong in Pokemon Go, like Mega Beedrill and Scizor, the better options are either a Dark or Ghost-type. Here are a few options to counter Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit in Pokemon Go Raids.

Uxie, Azelf and Mesprit Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Gengar Lick and Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom Snarl and Crunch Mega Gyarados Bite and Crunch Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Weavile Snarl and Foul Play Darkrai Snarl and Shadow Ball Giratina Origin Forme Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Yveltal Snarl and Dark Pulse Chandelure Hex and Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite and Dark Pulse

Pokemon Go Azelf Moveset

Azelf and the other Lake trio take full advantage of their Psychic typing with at least one Psychic-type attack as a Fast and Charged move. However, trainers should know that Azelf can only know one of two Psychic-type moves. With this in mind, trainers should try and take a Dark-type or another type that resists Psychic moves (like Steel) to resist Azelf’s Fast attacks.

Future Sight, Swift and Fire Blast are Azelf’s only options for Charged Attacks. Fire Blast distinguishes Azelf’s moveset from the others, but trainers really don’t have to worry too much about it unless they are bringing Weavile into battle.

Tyranitar actually resists every Azelf attack while Hydreigon, Mega Houndoom and Mega Gyarados resist all but one (Swift) move from the Legendary. Here’s every attack that Azelf could have in Pokemon Go:

Azelf Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Confusion Future Sight Extrasensory Swift Fire Blast

Pokemon Go Uxie Moveset

Similar to Azelf, Uxie’s moveset is similar except for Thunder as a Charged Attack. Again, Hydreigon resists all but one (Swift) attack, but others can be hit by the Electric-type move. Tyranitar and Mega Houndoom can be hit neutrality by Thunder while Mega Gyarados will have to be careful of it as it is weak to Electric-type moves.

Here’s every attack that Uxie could have in Pokemon Go:

Uxie Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Confusion Future Sight Extrasensory Swift Thunder

Pokemon Go Mesprit Moveset

Mesprit’s one unique Charged Attack is the Ice-type move, Blizzard. Mega Houndoom and Mega Gyarados resist Blizzard, but Tyranitar is hit neutrally by it. Hydreigon and Giratina are weak to Blizzard so trainers looking to use either will have to be wary of Mesprit using it in battle.

Like mentioned above, Mega Gengar--and to a lesser extent Mega Beedrill--are weak to Mesprit, Uxie and Azelf’s Psychic-type moves. While Mega Gengar is a great attacker, it won’t last long especially if any of the Lake Guardians have Future Sight as their Charged Attack.

Here’s every move that Mesprit can use in Pokemon Go:

Mesprit Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Confusion Future Sight Extrasensory Swift Blizzard

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy