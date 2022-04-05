Pokemon Go Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Counters and movesets

These Pokemon Go Therian Forme Thundurus Raid counters will help you catch one of the three forces of nature Legendaries from the Unova region. It's returning to Pokemon Go Raids, however, instead of its normal Incarnate Forme the Legendary will be appearing in his Therian Forme for Pokemon Go.

Similar to Tornadus and its Therian Forme, Thundurus will appear looking a bit different and will have a different moveset than its Incarnate Forme. Because of the new moveset, the counters against this Thundurus will be a bit different than if you were taking on its Incarnate Forme.

Therian Forme Thundurus returns to Raids starting Tuesday, April 5 until Tuesday, April 12 so trainers have a weak to battle and capture as many as possible.

But don’t worry, we’ve compiled this guide to help trainers figure out the best counters to take on Therian Forme Thundurus.

Pokemon Go Therian Forme Thundurus raid counters

Therian Forme Thundurus, like its Incarnate Forme, is an Electric and Flying-type Pokemon. This unique typing makes it weak to just two types: Rock and Ice.

Luckily, there are two Mega Pokemon that can help trainers take down Therian Forme Thundurus easier but there is a double-edged sword in picking them.

Mega Aerodactyl is the only Rock-type Mega in Pokemon Go so far. This specialty makes it the premiere Pokemon to utilize Rock-type moves as it can also boost the moves of your and others’ teams. However, Mega Aerodactyl is weak to Electric-type attacks, something Therian Forme Thundurus will have plenty of in spades.

Mega Abomasnow is the only Ice-type Mega, so far, in Pokemon Go and can handle Therian Forme Thundurus’ Ice weakness as well as boost the moves of your team. Mega Abomasnow’s Grass typing does make it resistant to Electric-type attacks, but Therian Forme Thundurus will have ways to hurt it, but we’ll get into that in the section below.

Trainers searching for non-Mega options should look at the staple of Rock-type Pokemon. Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Rampardos and Gigalith are all amazing options to take on Thundurus. However, the Legendary will have ways to hurt it with at least one of its moves.

For trainers looking to bring a team of Ice types, staples like Mamoswine, Weavile and Galarian Darmanitran are easy choices.

Here’s a list of options trainers can bring into battle against Therian Forme Thundurus.

Therian Forme Thundurus counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Tyranitar Smack Down and Stone Edge Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Terrakion Smack Down and Rock Slide Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard and Avalanche Gigalith Smack Down and Rock Slide

Therian Forme Thunurus moveset

Interestingly enough, Therian Forme Thundurus does not have any Flying-type moves it can use despite it having that typing. This benefits any Grass or Fighting types trainers want to bring into battle. However, Therian Forme Thundurus, like many other Legendaries, will have a variety of different moves.

For its Fast Attacks, trainers have to be aware of Volt Switch. This move will get the STAB bonus and will deal good damage against any Pokemon that’s not a Grass, Dragon, Electric or Ground type. Bite is Therian Forme Thundurus’ other Fast Attack option and won’t really benefit the Legendary much. In fact, Pokemon like Weavile and Tyranitar will resist this attack.

What could turn the tides of battle in Thundurus’ favor is in its Charged Attacks. Thunder and Thunderbolt are two Electric-type attacks it can use, so which Pokemon resist and do well against it are the same as with Volt Switch. Sludge Wave is a Poison-type move that Rock types will resist. Rock-type teams will benefit for Thundurus having this move while Mega Abomasnow is actually weak to it.

Focus Blast is the final Charged Attack option. This Fighting-type move will actually deal super effective damage against Ice and Rock types. If you fight a Thundurus that has this move, you may be in for a long fight. However, since there’s just a 25 percent chance it will have it trainers should still go into battle with either a Rock or Ice-type team.

Here’s the complete moveset possibilities for Therian Forme Thundurus.

Pokemon Go Therian Forme Thunurus moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Bite Sludge Wave Volt Switch Thunder Focus Blast Thunderbolt

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy