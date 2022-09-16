Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event Guide, start time, Togedamaru, raids and more

The Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle event celebrates one of the strongest types in the entire franchise, the Steel-type.

This tanky typing not only resists Fairy and Dragon attacks, arguably the two more powerful types in the game, but it gives some older Pokemon a great secondary typing that make them more useful in battle.

Pokemon Go players will want to take advantage of all this event has to offer, which includes a ton of Steel types that will be available to catch in the wild as well as the introduction of a new Mega Pokemon and the debut of two more Ultra Beasts.

Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle event.

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event Start Time

The Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle event begins Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. local time.

During the event window, trainers will see Steel types and Pokemon that evolve into Steel types, in the wild more frequently. They can also enjoy in-game bonuses such as double the candy for catching Pokemon with a Nice, Great or Excellent throw as well as an increased chance to receive Candy XL for catching Pokemon with those same throws.

How to catch Togedamaru in Pokemon Go

Togedamaru, the Pika-clone of the Alola region, will make its Pokemon Go debut with this event.

The Electric and Steel-type will be a great addition to any trainers’ Pokedexes or teams. And there are a few ways to catch them during the Test Your Mettle event including in the wild and in Raids and as a reward for completing certain Field Research tasks - we’ll dive into more detail below on both methods below.

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Wild Encounters, Raids, Eggs and More

(Image credit: Niantic)

As we mentioned above, Steel types are prevalent during this event. Pokemon such as Magnemite, Aron, Beldum, Bronzor, Ferroseed and Togedamaru will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Other Pokemon that evolve into Steel types will also appear more frequently in the wild, including Pineco, Nosepass and Drilbur.

Prinplup and Galarian Stunfisk are rare encounters in the wild.

As for Raids, there will be a mix of Steel types and Pokemon that eventually evolve into a Steel-type. These event Raids will also see the debuts of Mega Aggron and the Ultra Beasts, Kartana and Celesteela.

It should be noted that Kartana and Celesteela are exclusive to different parts of the world. Celesteela will only appear in five-star Raids in the Southern Hemisphere while Kartana will be obtainable in the Northern Hemisphere.

One-Star Raids: Scyther, Beldum, Shieldon, Klink, Togedamaru

Scyther, Beldum, Shieldon, Klink, Togedamaru Three-Star Raids: Magneton, Skarmory, Mawile, Lairon

Magneton, Skarmory, Mawile, Lairon Five-Star Raids: Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere), Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)

Trainers will also have a chance at hatching Steel types during the event. Obtaining 7km Eggs from Friends Gifts will give trainers a chance at hatching the following Pokemon: Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Diglett, Galarian Meowth, Riolu, Galarian Stunfisk.

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Field Research Tasks

With the start of the Test Your Mettle event, trainers will be able to complete special Field Research tasks that reward Mega Energy and specific Pokemon encounters. Here are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks for this coming week.