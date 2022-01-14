Pokemon Go Spheal Community Day Guide, start time, how to catch a shiny and more

The Pokemon Go Spheal Community Day will let trainers catch as many of the Pokemon as possible, catch its Shiny form and obtain exclusive moves for its evolution Walrein. Here’s a handy guide on everything trainers need to know about the event.

It's one of two different Community Days in January to give trainers twice the Pokemon-catching fun. And, while the second Community Day event, featuring Bulbasaur, won’t happen until the end of the month, Pokemon Go trainers can spend some time catching Spheal, the Ice and Water-type from the Hoenn region right now.

Pokemon Go Spheal Community Day Start Time

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Pokemon Go Spheal Community Day begins Sunday, January 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During the six-hour event window, Spheal will appear in the wild more frequently as well as via Incense that trainers use.

How to Catch Shiny Spheal in Pokemon Go

The Community Day event will automatically have the Hoenn-region Pokemon, Spheal, appearing more frequently, but trainers will want to test their luck in finding Shiny Spheal during the event.

The rate of a particular Shiny Pokemon appearing during a Community Day is proven to be increased during the event. According to the Pokemon Go community site, The Silph Road the Shiny odds for any given Pokemon is approximately 1 in 500. However, certain events like Community Day will increase those odds. The Silph Road confirms that the chance of finding a specific Pokemon during its own Community Day is a very doable 1 in 25.

To catch a Shiny Spheal in Pokemon Go during Community Day, trainers simply have to encounter every Spheal found in the wild during the six-hour window. Once a trainer is taken to the capture screen, they will find out if they have found a Shiny or not.

To identify a Shiny Spheal, trainers will see the different coloration of the special variant. Shiny Spheal changes from its usual light blue color to a noticeable pink color. Any trainer who has trouble identifying a Shiny Spheal can find the Shiny symbol next to the Pokemon’s name during the capture portion of the encounter to make sure.

Trainers can also increase the number of Spheal they encounter by using an Incense as mentioned above.

How to Get Walrein with a Shadow Ball in Pokemon Go

Community Days in Pokemon Go usually give trainers one exclusive move upon evolving the spotlighted Pokemon. However, this weekend’s event will give trainers two exclusive moves.

When trainers evolve Spheal all the way to Walrein, the Water and Ice-type Pokemon will learn the Charged Attack Icicle Spear and the Fast Attack Powder Snow. Icicle Spear is a 60 base power move in both PVP and PVE battles. It doesn’t take too much energy to use so this can help make Walrein one of the best Ice-type attackers in the game.

As for Powder Snow, the Ice-type Fast Move will give Walrein another option alongside Frost Breath.

Trainers will be able to evolve their Spheal up to 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, January 16 to obtain both exclusive moves for their Walrein. Trainers who miss the deadline can use an Elite Charged TM or Elite Fast TM to swap out Walrein’s Charged or Fast moves.

Spheal Community Day In-Game Bonuses

The following in-game bonuses are available when the Spheal Community Day begins:

Three times the catch experience

Lure Modules last for three hours instead of one

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours instead of one

Special encounters will occur when taking snapshots during the event

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs and an Elite Fast TM.

A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost.

