Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 Event, start time and how to catch Shiny Elgyem

The Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 event is here and this year, in the Season of Light, this unique event that focuses on the Psychic-type will give players way more than they could ever imagine.

There’s a brand new Mega Pokemon to obtain - Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam - four Legendaries to catch, an exclusive move and much more. Pokemon Go trainers who are looking to build their own Psychic team with some of the more powerful Pokemon in the game will want to take advantage of all this year’s Psychic Spectacular has to offer, and that’s where this guide comes in.

We’ve compiled this special guide to all things Psychic Spectacular 2022 including which Pokemon are available to catch and much more.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 Start Time

This year’s Psychic Spectacular event begins Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. local time.

What Pokemon are in Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022

As trainers can imagine, there will be plenty of different Psychic-type species to catch in the wild and in raids.

In the overworld, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently: Abra, Slowpoke, Drowzee, Natu, Ralts, Spoink, Munna, Woobat, Gothita, Solosis and Elgyem.

Lucky trainers will find Kadabra and Ralts in the overworld.

As for raids, trainers will have a chance at catching a variety of Psychic types from different regions. Trainers will also have a chance at catching all four Formes of Deoxys at the same time. Here’s the list of raids that will appear during the Psychic Spectacular 2022 event:

One-Star Raid: Unown E, Unown, P, Unown S, Espurr

Unown E, Unown, P, Unown S, Espurr Three-Star Raid: Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, Oranguru

Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, Oranguru Five-Star Raid: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys

Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys Mega Raid: Mega Alakazam

Trainers will also have a chance to hatch Smoochum, Wynaut and Chingling in 7km Eggs obtained from gifts sent by friends during the event.

Pokemon Go Deoxys Raid Day

(Image credit: Niantic)

While trainers will have a chance to catch all four Formes of Deoxys throughout the event, a special Raid Day will make it much easier.

On Sunday, September 11 from 2-5 p.m. local time all forms of Deoxys will appear more frequently in raids. We've got Normal Forme Deoxys Counters, Defense Forme Deoxys Counters, Attack Forme Deoxys Counters and Speed Forme Deoxys Counters to help you. Trainers can earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes by spinning Gyms to battle up to six times for free.

Also, trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Deoxys after defeating them.

How to get Shiny Elgyem and Beeheyem in Pokemon Go

The two brand new Shinies arriving in Pokemon Go with this event will be the Gen 5 Pokemon, Elgyem, and its evolution Beeheyem.

These pure Psychic types can be found in various ways during the Psychic Spectacular, and their chances of being Shiny are boosted. Elgyem can be found in the wild and trainers can increase their chances of finding them by popping an incense.

While an incense will draw some Pokemon to you while staying put, their effectiveness increases while you’re moving. Trainers can also travel to PokeStops and Gyms as that is where Pokemon tend to congregate.

Elgyem will also be a reward for completing certain Field Research tasks -- more on that below.

As for Shiny Beeheyem, the only way to get this Pokemon is to evolve your Shiny Elgyem using 50 candy.

How to get Alakazam with Psychic in Pokemon Go

Alakazam is one of the most iconic Psychic types in the franchise and it’s receiving an exclusive move during this year’s Psychic Spectacular event.

Trainers who evolve their Kadabra into Alakazam during the event will have their new Psychic type learn the Charged Attack, Psychic.

This powerful move deals 90 damage in battle.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 Field Research Tasks

As with other events, trainers will be able to obtain and complete exclusive tasks to earn rewards. Here’s the full field research tasks trainers can pick up by spinning Pokestops.

Psychic Spectacular Field Research Tasks Task Reward Make 5 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 5 Curveball throws in a row Chimecho Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms Baltoy Spin 15 Pokestops or Gyms Hypno

And there’s a special timed research that trainers can complete during the event.

Psychic Spectacular Timed Research Tasks Task Reward Make 5 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 10 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 15 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 20 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 25 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 30 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 35 Curveball throws Elgyem Make 42 Curveball throws Elgyem