Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam Raid counters and best moves

These Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam counters will make sure you catch this Gen 1 Psychic-type when it appears in raids. It's a Pokemon that's one of the more iconic in the whole franchise, but its Mega Evolution has been noticeably absent since the popular mobile game introduced the mechanic a few years ago.

While Pokemon Go trainers have access to other Psychic-type Megas like Slowbro, Latios and Latias, a Mega Pokemon with the power that rivals a Legendary.

Mega Alakazam will start appearing with the start of the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 event and will remain in Mega Raids for a limited time. Be sure to battle and catch as many as possible before they’re gone.

To help with this, we’ve come up with this guide to best counters to take down Mega Alakazam.

Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam Counters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Mega Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type and is weak to just Bug, Ghost and Dark-type attacks. Similar to other pure Psychic types like Mewtwo and Deoxys, the best counters against Mega Alakazam involve a number of Megas.

Dark types are really the way to go in this battle as there are three Mega Pokemon that can take advantage of Mega Alakazam’s weakness. Mega Gyarados, Mega Absol and Mega Houndoom will all deal massive damage and resist Alakazam’s Psychic moves. They will also power up the Dark moves of the rest of your team, so be sure to bring other Dark types like Hyrdreigon, Tyranitar and Weavile.

Mega Gengar is currently the only Ghost-type Mega Pokemon in the game so it’ll have to do if a Ghost team is where you want to go. However, Gengar’s Poison typing makes it weak to Alakazam’s Psychic moves so be sure to watch out.

The same goes for Mega Beedrill who can deal a lot of damage but won’t last long in battle. In fact, the recently added Mega Scizor is a better Bug-type Mega to bring to boost your Bug-type team. Although Mega Alakazam has a move that can deal with Bug types, but we’ll get into that in the below section.

Here’s a list of recommended Pokemon to bring into battle against Mega Alakazam.

Mega Alakazam Counters Pokemon Moves Mega Gyarados Bite and Crunch Mega Absol Snarl and Foul Play Mega Houndoom Snarl and Foul Play Mega Scizor Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl and Foul Play Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Chandelure Hex and Shadow Ball Giratina Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite and Dark Pulse

Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam Moves

Being a Psychic-type, Mega Alakazam has two of that type for Fast Attacks. Confusion and Psycho Cut will give Pokemon like Gengar and Beedrill fits while Dark and Steel types will resist it.

However, it’s Alakazam’s Charged Attacks where things get interesting. Future Sight is a Psychic-type move, so the same rules as Confusion and Psycho Cut apply, but Alakazam can also have Focus Blast, which is a Fighting-type move.

This spells trouble of Dark types, especially Tyranitar who is four times weak to this move. However, using them is a risk trainers will have to take when going up against this formidable Pokemon.

Shadow Ball, a Ghost-type attack, is also resisted by Dark types and is another move Gengar is weak to. And finally, Fire Punch is a Fire-type attack that Mega Gyarados and Houndoom will resist. But this move will demolish Mega Scizor who is four times weak to this move.

Mega Scizor is still a good choice as it resists half of Alakazam’s moves and is weak to just one. The chances of you going up against an Alakazam with Fire Punch is low but it’s something trainers should be aware of.

Here’s the full list of moves Mega Alakazam can use in Pokemon Go.