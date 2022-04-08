Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day start time and how to catch a Shiny

The Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day will see the little guy appearing more often in the wild for a limited time, in one of Niantic’s Classic events. As veteran trainers know, Community Days are the perfect time to get out and catch some rare Pokemon and enjoy in-game Pokemon Go bonuses they won’t be able to any other day of the year.

With the Mudkip Community Day Classic event, trainers who missed out on the first Community Day event featuring the Water-type starter from the Hoenn region, will have a chance at catching its Shiny forms, and get a Swampert with an exclusive move.

This guide will help trainers make the most out of Mudkip Community Day Classic, and give some tips on catching Shiny Mudkip.

Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic Start Time

The Mudkip Community Day Classic begins Sunday, April 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Yes, Pokemon Go has limited the hours for Community Days - for the time being - but if trainers can make the time to participate they’ll have plenty to do.

How to catch Shiny Mudkip in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Community Days increase the probability of trainers finding a Shiny of the spotlighted Pokemon. Pokemon Go community site, The Silph Road states that Shiny odds increase during Community Days. The standard odds of 1 in 500 improve during Community Days 1 in 25, a significant increase.

It’s not uncommon for trainers to find and catch multiple Shinies during Community Days as long as they put the time into it, even with the shortened window.

To help increase the number of encounters, trainers can also use an Incense to attract the Pokemon to them. However, Niantic has recently changed the effectiveness of Incense to incentivize trainers to go outside. Niantic increased the length of Incense from 60 minutes to 90, but now Pokemon will appear less frequently. Previously, trainers would see one Pokemon every minute, but now it’ll be one every five minutes.

Although this change is in place, using an Incense is still the best way to attract Pokemon to your location.

Trainers should also consider walking towards Gyms and PokeStops where wild Pokemon congregate.

How to get Swampert with Hydro Cannon

Hydro Cannon is one of the best Charged Moves in the game and all the Water-type starters can learn this move upon evolving into their final forms during their specific Community Days.

Swampert is a powerful Pokemon so getting Hydro Cannon added to its repertoire will help trainers looking to make a splash in PVP battles. Trainers who evolve their Marshstomp--Mudkip’s evolution--into Swampert between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, April 10 will have their Water and Ground-type Pokemon learn Hydro Cannon for free.

Trainers can use any Mudkip/Marshstomp they’ve caught in the past to get Hydro Cannon so this perk isn’t locked to just Pokemon caught during the three-hour window.

Any trainer who misses their opportunity for Hydro Cannon can still teach Swampert the move, but they’ll need to use an Elite Charged TM an item that’s pretty rare so players should try and at least get this move for free during the event window.

Mudkip Community Day Classic In-Game Bonuses

With Community Days, there are also in-game bonuses and perks that trainers can take advantage of.

Trainers will earn three times the XP for catching Pokemon, while Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Snapshots taken during the Community Day Classic will also give trainers a surprise encounter.

As for the in-game shop, there’ll be a special on-time purchase box available for 850 PokeCoins featuring 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM and 1 Remote Raid Pass. There’s also a bundle of 30 Ultra Balls that can be obtained in the shop for no cost.

