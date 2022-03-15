Pokemon Go Festival of Colors event start time, how to catch Oricorio and more

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors is the latest event and it will bring Oricorio, the Flying-type with many forms to the popular mobile game. While Oricorio will be the one Pokemon Go trainers will want to catch - and there are four of them - the Festival of Colors event will have plenty for trainers to do as the Season of Alola continues and more Pokemon from the Alola region debut in Pokemon Go.

This guide will detail every part of the Festival of Colors event including when it starts and ends, where to find all the Oricorio forms and much more.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Start Time

The Festival of Colors event in Pokemon Go begins Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. local time.

How to get Oricorio in Pokemon Go

Oricorio, one of the many bird Pokemon in the Alola region, will make its Pokemon Go debut with the Festival of Colors event.

There are four different “styles” of Oricorio that trainers can catch. However, like many other Pokemon in the game, the style of Oricorio that will appear in the wild depends on your region. Here are the four Oricorio styles, their typings and where they can be caught.

Baile Style Oricorio can be found in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This Pokemon is a Fire and Flying-type.

can be found in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This Pokemon is a Fire and Flying-type. Pom-Pom Style Oricorio can be found in the Americas and is an Electric and Flying-type.

can be found in the Americas and is an Electric and Flying-type. Pa’u Style Oricorio is a Psychic and Flying-type and can be found in the African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands.

is a Psychic and Flying-type and can be found in the African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands. Sensu Style Oricorio is a Ghost and Flying-type and can be found in the Asia Pacific region.

While trainers will only be able to find one of these styles where they live, unless they travel to the other regions the only way to get the other forms, currently, is via trade with trainers from those parts of the world.

Festival of Colors Raids and Wild Pokemon

When the Festival of Colors event begins, many different Pokemon will be populating Raids in Pokemon Go.

The mix of Pokemon found in these Raids come from different regions. Some from Alola others from Hoenn and everything in between. Trainers will want to try and battle and catch these Pokemon during the event, especially Mega Lopunny and Therian Forme Tornadus.

Here are the list of Pokemon found in Raids during the Festival of Colors event.

Level-One Raids: Jigglypuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Rockruff

Jigglypuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Rockruff Level-Three Raids: Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Chansey, Umbreon, Druddigon

Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Chansey, Umbreon, Druddigon Level-Five Raid: Therian Forme Tornadus

Therian Forme Tornadus Mega Raid: Mega Lopunny

As for the wild Pokemon that will appear more frequently during the event, trainers will see Pokemon from all different regions.

Of course, trainers will see the Oricorio from their region but they will also see the following Pokemon more frequently: Drowzee, Horsea, Gligar, Steelix, Beautifly, Dustox, Taillow, Trapinch, Turtwig, Croagunk, Alomomola, Fletcling.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Field Research

When the Festival of Colors event begins, trainers will be able to complete a Collection Challenge as well as pick up some event-exclusive Field Research. Here’s the list of tasks trainers can get by spinning Poke Stops.

Festival of Colors Field Research Task Reward Catch 3 Grass-type Pokemon Bulbasaur or Venusaur Mega Energy (x20) Catch 3 Fire-type Pokemon Charmander or Charizard Mega Energy (x20) Catch 3 Water-type Pokemon Squirtle or Blastoise Mega Energy (x20) Catch 8 different species of Pokemon Castform Hatch an Egg Alolan Grimer

As for the Collection Challenge, here’s what trainers need to do:

Pokemon to Catch

Slugma

Trapinch

Drowzee

Turtwig

Horsea

Taillow

Gligar

Oricorio

Rewards: Stardust (x3000), 20000xp, Oricorio

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors In-Game Bonuses

During the entirety of the event, trainers will be able to enjoy a couple of in-game perks. The first extends the duration of Lure Modules to three hours. The second will give trainers a few encounters every day during the event by taking a few snapshots.

Trainers will also get access to new avatar items during the event and after.

