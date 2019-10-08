Play Mario Kart like never before with this officially licensed Nintendo Switch wheel

Ever wanted to race Mario Kart 8 with a proper steering wheel and seriously enhance the realism? Ahem. Well, as of January you can! This unique Mario Kart steering wheel from Hori is available to pre-order for £59.99 at Amazon UK, and it comes with onboard controls and pedals for an arcade like experience. It had been spotted for $69.99 over on Amazon US, but at the time of writing, the product page isn’t available.
The wheel itself boasts all the buttons you’d expect from a Switch controller, including a D-Pad, face buttons, the share button, and ZL + ZR on the face. On top of that, it also has paddles behind the wheel of an extra authentic touch. What sets this apart from most Switch racing wheels, which encase a Joy-Con in a plastic wheel, is the foot pedal set-up that lets you accelerate and brake like an actual go-kart, adding a new dimension to play.
Plus, it’ll certainly help you stand out from the crowd, thanks to its bold red wheel that mimics Mario’s distinctive colours. While it’s not quite track ready - it’ll be released in the UK on January 3, 2020 - here are a selection of the best Nintendo Switch Deals you can get right now so you can be prepared to try it out.
Best Mario Kart 8 Deals right now
Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini | £59.99 at Amazon UK
Pre-order the officially licensed racing wheel here. The run may be limited, so if you want it, you should pre-order now.View Deal
Nintendo Switch (Grey) +Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 64GB MicroSD Card | $399.95 at Amazon US
Includes the console, an SD card for saves, and Mario Kart 8. That's a neat package for what you get.View Deal
Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £299 at Currys/PC World (save £29.99)
Get the console and Mario Kart 8 so you’re ready to try out the Steering Wheel. You're essentially getting MK8 for free here.View Deal
As the nights draw in, and Christmas rears its head, it’s time to hunt out some of the best Black Friday game deals that will be popping up later this year. And if it’s Nintendo deals you’re after specifically, our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will help you find the very best deals the internet has to offer.