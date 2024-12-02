This is not a drill: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5 is at its lowest ever price right now, but likely not for long

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5 is down in price for Cyber Monday to the lowest we've ever seen it, as Best Buy has taken nearly $30 off the market price - down to just $39.99 (was $69.99).

This is one of those deals that you'll want to be quick on the money for; not just when it comes to available stock (though anything with Spider-Man in the title is always at risk for that), but because Cyber Monday itself is only hours away from ending at time of writing. Best Buy doesn't specify an endpoint for this deal, but it doesn't seem likely that it'll be around for long.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the most recent of the PS5 Spider-Man adaptations, and the first in the series to let players switch between both the Peter Parker and Miles Morales versions of the character. In our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review we gave it the full five stars, and that it was "as good as superhero gaming gets. It's the quintessential costume caper, larger than life in more ways than one, and whose blockbuster boss battles and mob-fighting forays have set new standards in not just superhero games, but AAA action-adventure games in general moving forward."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The most recent Spider-Man game for PS5 is down to the cheapest price we can find in the US, especially compared to other retailers right now. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the previous games in the series

✅ You like a big open world Don't buy it if: ❌ You have limited patience for minigames and non-Spider-Man segments Price Check: Walmart: $97.88 | Amazon: $61.85

Should you buy Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The PS5 Spider-Man games are definite crowd-pleasers across the board, built from big budgets and ambitions that cheerfully throw in everything but the kitchen sink. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes this philosophy to its furthest point yet, arguably for better and worse. It's full to bursting with ideas - some of which are fantastic, like the ability to create weblines, and some that could probably have remained on the cutting room floor... like the three separate occasions in which you go on gentle bicycle rides.

Still, if you enjoyed the last two Spider-Man games, or indeed those on the PS2 back in the day, or even the Batman Arkham games to some extent, you'll find a lot of reasons to enjoy this particular entry in the series, especially as a way to satiate yourself on Insomniac hero antics until Wolverine eventually comes out.

For more gaming deals and discounts, check out our guide to Cyber Monday PS5 deals to see all the offers flooding through in real time!