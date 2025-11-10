PlayStation reveals State of Play Japan happening tomorrow and fans are hoping for Marvel Tokon, Phantom Blade Zero, and Kingdom Hearts 4: "I've got my clown outfit ready"

More PlayStation updates beckon, as the next State of Play has been announced for, well, tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11. This one will be more specific than general showcases, as it's aimed more at players in Japan and across Asia – though it’s being streamed globally.

The State of Play Japan is taking place at 2 pm PST/5 pm EST/10 pm GMT, and will be presented in Japanese with English subtitles. It's being presented by Juki Kaji, a prominent voice actor with roles in Fairy Tail, One-Punch Man, and the Ys series, among many, many others.

No clues are given as to what'll be on show, but one game stands out in the replies. "Hopefully we'll get some Marvel Tōkon news in this," says one of the top responses on Bluesky.

The Arc System Works fighting game based on Marvel's roster has been in the works for some time, but we've not gotten much of a look at it. Given this is the studio behind both the BlazBlue and Guilty Gear series, anticipation is high for what it'll achieve with the Marvel IP. The Marvel vs Capcom games are standard-bearers, but if any devs can bring something distinctive to the fore, it's them.

Another bit of news people are hopeful for is the release date of Phantom Blade Zero, the wuxia horror Soulslike from S-Game. We'd previously been told to expect a launch date sometime in 2025, and there isn't much of the year left.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake 3 is another release on the wishlist and, of course, there's some hopium around Kingdom Hearts 4 as well, but as one Redditor put it: "I've got my clown outfit ready." It's always good to keep expectations in check. We'll see what's put on show.

