Final Fantasy 7 Remake director promises Part 3 news "in the not too far future" and tells fans he's "running straight to my hotel room and back to checking some of the levels"

News about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 (Revengeance, Reunion, Rewhatever it's called) might be closer than expected, according to the remade trilogy's director Naoki Hamaguchi, who's apparently working non-stop on the threequel, even in hotel rooms on the other side of the world to Square Enix's Japan-set office.

During an MCM London Comic Con panel featuring Hamaguchi and several of the games' voice cast, one fan, who apparently hasn't heard the dev team discuss Part 3 continuously, asked whether rumors of its cancellation were true.

"That is absolutely not happening, it is going ahead," Hamaguchi quickly responded. "We're working very hard on the third part of the trilogy now… and the whole team are working to create a buzz around the Final Fantasy Remake series." Square Enix is apparently also working on "delivering that to you in the not too far future."

Hamaguchi himself is so dedicated to the series, he was actually planning on working straight after finishing up with the talk: "You probably want to know when the third game is coming out. Unfortunately I can't tell you that today, but rest assured it's going well and we're working very hard on it. As soon as this panel finishes I’m getting off stage, running straight to my hotel room and back to checking some of the levels in the game that we’ve already created."

In case you needed more assurance, the Part 3 director recently said the finale was "shaping up nicely" and much of it is "already playable." Hamaguchi also promised that the third chapter will take on fan feedback and be a little more "concise" this time around, even if he didn't think Rebirth's filler chapters were longer than needed.

