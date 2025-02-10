Zelda and Star Fox veteran says the Nintendo Switch has been a global success, but thinks the House of Mario still has "something" up its sleeve for the Switch 2

A Nintendo veteran who worked at the iconic developer for 32 years reckons the House of Mario still has "something" up its sleeves regarding the incoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Takaya Imamura says the original Switch is a success no matter how you view it. Mind you, that's not to say Nintendo isn't likely to switch things up for the console's successor.

"The Switch has had a really long lifespan, and it sold really well, which must mean that this is something that is a global success," he says. "It's got supporters all around the world, and I was thinking it would be difficult to really change that. But having said that, I think they've still got something up their sleeves."

As for what Nintendo might be cooking, we don't have too long to wait and see. While the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal teased more than it did reveal, we've got a full-fat Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to look forward to in April. New Mario Kart? Mouse-like Joy-Cons? We need only wait and see.

Elsewhere in our interview, Imamura also sheds some light on the issues facing developers in Japan. They don't really get the budgets to compete with the likes of Europe and America, though that doesn't mean you can't make a good game, which will be a relief for Nintendo, I'm sure.

"So compared to EU and the US, the budget for a so-called AAA game over here in comparison, is a lot smaller," he says. "The same for films as well. But I don't think that necessarily having a big, huge budget means that you can make a great game.

"I really do think that games, the best games, are down to the best ideas, and I think Japanese game creators are able to work within those restraints as they were, but they can come to play, so to speak, with ideas that can trump the bigger budgets."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following a 32-year stint at Nintendo, Imamura has struck out on his own with a 16-bit retro adventure game called Omega 6 The Triangle Stars, due to release next month.

Nintendo relying on owning popular series would be "a big mistake" says Zelda, Star Fox veteran: "It's crucial not to forget the talented individuals who uphold the value of those IPs."