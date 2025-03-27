"They are really feelin' the pressure": Former Nintendo staff think today's Direct, just 6 days before the Switch 2 Direct is a "bad idea strategically"

By published

There's a lot of sympathy for the staff that have to organize these Directs

Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's a Nintendo Direct happening later today, which you can keep up with on our live blog, but it's not got anything to do with the Switch 2 Direct that's happening next week. Two former Nintendo marketing leads think the company is "feelin' the pressure" during the transition between their two consoles.

Krysta Yang and Kit Ellis (Nintendo of America's former senior manager of creator relations and original content, and former director of social media marketing and original content, respectively) posted a video to their YouTube channel sharing their predictions for what this Direct will contain as well as explaining why they think it's happening now, just days before the Switch 2 Direct.

"They are really feelin' the pressure of this transition between Switch 1 and Switch 2," says Yang. "We've always said these hardware transitions are really, really tough. And I kind of feel like they are feeling the pressure, it's making them a little crazed honestly."

Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 Predictions *Why Nintendo is Doing this Now* - YouTube Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 Predictions *Why Nintendo is Doing this Now* - YouTube
Watch On

Given the difficulty many of us had with getting consoles when the Switch and PS5 came out, Nintendo may be doing this Direct to reassure those of us who won't upgrade immediately that support for the Switch isn't going away any time soon. Not all of us can afford a new console, but hopefully supply and scalpers won't be an issue this time around.

But Yang believes Nintendo is in an "echo chamber" that is causing the company to make "a bad idea strategically. And so tough on the people that have to actually do it." A lot of sympathy has been given to the Nintendo staff who make these Directs happen and are having to plan for two within the span of six days of each other.

For now, check out our list of the best Switch games so you can clear through your backlog before the Switch 2 comes out.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

