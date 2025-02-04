Nintendo is "making preparations" to beat scalpers at the Switch 2 launch

It seems like scalpers are everywhere these days, especially when it comes to new video game consoles, but Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa says the company has plans to stop people from reselling the Switch 2 .

In an interview with Nikkei (translated by VGC ), Furukawa says: "We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations."

It was reported back in July last year that Furukawa had said the company would simply ensure it made enough hardware so scalpers won't even have the opportunity to overcharge people.

This seems like a smart move. If people can't play Switch 2 games then they won't sell well, and all the time and money spent marketing them will be wasted. It also means scalpers can get their hands on stocks and drive the price up for genuine fans who just want to play Mario Kart 9 and whatever else is going to launch on the console.

CEO and analyst Dr. Serkan Toto from Japan games industry consultancy Kantan Games believes the Switch 2 could shift 14 million to 20 million units in its first year alone, so it's good that Nintendo is making preparations to ensure they get into the hands of fans. The specifics aren't known just yet, but after the chaos that was trying to buy a PS5 ( scalpers even targeted the disc drive once the PS5 Pro came out), I'm just glad a plan is in place.

If you want to know more about the upcoming console, you'll have to wait until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April.