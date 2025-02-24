Switch 2 will launch in June for not "too much more than $400", predicts former Nintendo retail strategist
And if it launches for the holiday season, "something wasn't ready"
A former Nintendo sales lead has predicted that the Switch 2 will likely be released in June and won't cost more than $450.
Joining fellow Nintendo alumni on the Kit and Krista podcast, a former sales lead who goes by Sean puts forward their best educated guesses over everything Nintendo Switch 2, from when the console will release to how much it may cost.
For Sean, the most logical release comes in June, as Nintendo is "going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer."
"I would say at the start of the summer - end of [the] school year, so you've got the kids in school talking about what they're excited for," he adds (thanks, Eurogamer). Aside from letting kids generate buzz, Sean adds that another benefit is allowing retailers to sell Switch 2 bundles for the holiday season.
With all that in mind, Sean reckons we'll see a mid-June launch or just after - but "definitely before the end of the summer, that thing's coming out." So confident is the former Nintendo sales lead of that shout that he says that if the Nintendo Switch 2 launches at the end of the year, then "something wasn't ready."
It's not the first time we've heard a shout like that. Just the other month, a leading analyst told us that "June sounds a lot more realistic" for the console's launch date, as the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience starts in April and ends in June.
As for the Nintendo Switch 2's price, Sean "can't imagine it being too much more than $400." The highest, he reckons, would be $450. While he doesn't know the specific tech specs, he's sure Switch 2 will have an Nvidia chip but likely won't feature an OLED screen as Nintendo weighs up what "trade-offs" it wants to make to hit a specific price point.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Hopefully, we won't be waiting long to see if Sean's predictions come true. The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2 should hopefully provide some answers.
As Switch 2 approaches, original Xbox designer says console power doesn't matter anymore because content is king, and he "would not have done things the same way" Microsoft has.
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
The Elder Scrolls 6 NPC auction raises $85,000 as mystery bidder snags the win from a dedicated group of RPG enthusiasts
With Indiana Jones and Forza Horizon 5 ports, Phil Spencer isn't "trying to move" Nintendo Switch and PS5 players "over to Xbox anymore"