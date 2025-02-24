Switch 2 will launch in June for not "too much more than $400", predicts former Nintendo retail strategist

A former Nintendo sales lead has predicted that the Switch 2 will likely be released in June and won't cost more than $450.

Joining fellow Nintendo alumni on the Kit and Krista podcast, a former sales lead who goes by Sean puts forward their best educated guesses over everything Nintendo Switch 2, from when the console will release to how much it may cost.

For Sean, the most logical release comes in June, as Nintendo is "going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer."

"I would say at the start of the summer - end of [the] school year, so you've got the kids in school talking about what they're excited for," he adds (thanks, Eurogamer). Aside from letting kids generate buzz, Sean adds that another benefit is allowing retailers to sell Switch 2 bundles for the holiday season.

With all that in mind, Sean reckons we'll see a mid-June launch or just after - but "definitely before the end of the summer, that thing's coming out." So confident is the former Nintendo sales lead of that shout that he says that if the Nintendo Switch 2 launches at the end of the year, then "something wasn't ready."

The Truth About Switch 2 Pre-Orders From Former Nintendo Sales Lead - EP158 Kit & Krysta Podcast

It's not the first time we've heard a shout like that. Just the other month, a leading analyst told us that "June sounds a lot more realistic" for the console's launch date, as the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience starts in April and ends in June.

As for the Nintendo Switch 2's price, Sean "can't imagine it being too much more than $400." The highest, he reckons, would be $450. While he doesn't know the specific tech specs, he's sure Switch 2 will have an Nvidia chip but likely won't feature an OLED screen as Nintendo weighs up what "trade-offs" it wants to make to hit a specific price point.

Hopefully, we won't be waiting long to see if Sean's predictions come true. The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2 should hopefully provide some answers.

