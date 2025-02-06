After selling out of the Switch at launch, Nintendo knows rapidly increasing production to meet demand for the Switch 2 "will not be easy"
Nintendo wants "to be able to respond as quickly as possible"
Nintendo is already looking ahead to the long-awaited Switch 2 release and what difficulties may come along with it, including the probability that the new console will sell out much like its predecessor did in 2017.
Speaking in a Q&A following Nintendo's latest financial results (translated via DeepL and Google), company president Shuntaro Furukawa explains that Nintendo is preparing to "meet as much demand as possible" with the Switch 2. He explains that the company plans to gauge consumers' interest in the console based on reactions to the information that's set to be revealed during the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, as well as those observed from the hands-on Switch 2 Experience events, which will be held worldwide.
Furukawa concludes that, as was the case with the original Switch, it "will not be easy" to quickly "increase production capacity" of the console – but Nintendo's past experience is making preparations for the release a bit less daunting. For now, the company plans to continue with its preparations in order to "respond as quickly as possible" to the demand.
It's sure to be a massive launch for Nintendo if the first console's release offers anything to go by. The Switch recently cleared more than 150 million sales in total, putting it right behind the best-selling consoles of all time – Nintendo's own DS and the PlayStation 2 from Sony. Only time can tell for certain how the Switch 2 will slot into the list itself, however, but it's safe to say that countless fans globally are waiting for the device.
