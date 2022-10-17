Plague Tale Requiem planet symbols order and puzzle solution

The Plague Tale Requiem planet symbols puzzle requires you to order the symbols in Vaudin's Tower in the Newcomers chapter. There's a total of four symbols to order, using your sling to move the turning columns, but the planets themselves aren't presented - instead, it's symbols representing the names of the four gods those planets are named after: Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury, with the sun in the middle. We'll explain the right order for the symbols in Plague Tale 2 below, how you can adjust them, and what symbols match to which god/planet.

How to put the Plague Tale Requiem planet symbols in the right order (Image: © Focus Entertainment) Putting the Plague Tale Requiem planet symbols in the right order isn't actually as hard as you're led to believe, as the game throws several extraneous elements at you that don't actually come into it (such as the locks beneath each pillar). Listening to Lucas' dialogue reveals that the right order of planets and symbols, going from left-to-right, is as follows: 1. Jupiter (Distorted Z) 2. Mars (Circle with a line going horizontally through it) 3. Venus (Circle with downwards tail) 4. Mercury (Like Venus' symbol, but with two horns)

There's also the sun in the middle of these, between Mars and Venus, but there's no way to adjust that. If you need a primer on the exact appearance of the symbols, we've shown them in order as they should be above.

Amicia can adjust the positioning of the columns by hitting them with rocks from her sling, on the little angled extrusions on the left and right hand side. Doing so spins them in that direction accordingly.

There's sadly no reward for completing this puzzle - it opens a door to your left that simply allows story progression, where you can finally meet Magister Vaudin.