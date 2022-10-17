The best Plague Tale Requiem workbench upgrades all require lots of pieces and tools - but will pay them back via the "Instruments" upgrade path. As opposed to skills, upgrades are enhancements to your actual gear, allowing you to get more uses out of your weapons and resources, but the cost is substantial and often requires hard decisions when it comes to what protects Amicia best. For that reason, we'll cover the best upgrades to get at workbenches in Plague Tale Requiem, as well as how to get tools and pieces to construct them.

Best workbench upgrades in Plague Tale Requiem

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The best workbench upgrades to get in Plague Tale Requiem are those in the Instruments path, at least by our reckoning. The purpose of those upgrades are to effectively increase the rate at which you can obtain workbench upgrades, similar to how certain RPGs have skills and items that boost XP gain. And much like those skills, you should always, ALWAYS get them early on, so as to boost your rate of progress throughout the rest of the game. There's three upgrades in the instrumental path that have to be bought in the following order.

Recycling tool: Converts jars, knives, Pyrite and bolts into pieces if you can't carry more. Excellent for thrifty players who rely on stealth and restraint.

Converts jars, knives, Pyrite and bolts into pieces if you can't carry more. Excellent for thrifty players who rely on stealth and restraint. Traveller tools: Allows you to upgrade equipment anywhere, without a workbench. Not a hugely powerful ability considering benches are fairly common, but buy it purely to reach the next step…

Allows you to upgrade equipment anywhere, without a workbench. Not a hugely powerful ability considering benches are fairly common, but buy it purely to reach the next step… Unbreakable tool: Allows you to effectively negate the tool cost for all future upgrades, meaning you're solely dependent on pieces. Your upgrade rate is vastly sped up from this point on as a result, especially if you're putting the recycling tools to work.

Once you have those, you can start working on upgrades that'll help in gameplay. Here's a choice selection to aim for.

Softened Sling: The first upgrade for the sling basically quietens it down, making it more of a stealth weapon. Really good for takedowns in dangerous areas.

The first upgrade for the sling basically quietens it down, making it more of a stealth weapon. Really good for takedowns in dangerous areas. Double Cradle: The second sling upgrade allows you to make two attacks with every sling charge - which can be a lifesaver if multiple enemies are converging on you.

The second sling upgrade allows you to make two attacks with every sling charge - which can be a lifesaver if multiple enemies are converging on you. Strong Fire: The second alchemy upgrade allows Amicia to kill enemies with jars of Ignifer - horrifying, but effective.

We would suggest some of the "gear" path upgrades… but they're not especially impressive, usually focused around just carrying more of what you've got already.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The tools and pieces necessary for upgrades are found all over the game, but certain approaches will help more than others in finding them. Here's a few tips and tricks for raking in loot.