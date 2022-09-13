Pick up a cheap curved gaming monitor for less with these deep price cuts at Amazon

If you've been hankering for a curved gaming monitor to come in cheap then there are a few great options up and down the size and resolution spectrums - at lowest ever, or near-lowest ever, prices right now.

First, and while the brand isn't necessarily known to make the most premium of models gracing the internet's best gaming monitor lists, there's a real bargain to be had with ViewSonic's OMNI VX3268-PC-MHD 32-inch curved gaming monitor which is at a lowest-ever price: it's yours for just $181.99 (opens in new tab) (was $289.99). This is only a 1080p screen but it's got killer gaming chops and speeds and has ViewSonic's known pedigree running through its veins.

If you need that sweet 1440p resolution, however, then the Acer Nitro ED323QU is down to a record low price of just $249.99 (opens in new tab) (was $299.99) right now and offers a cracking combination of a VA panel, a 1500R curve, a 165Hz refresh and 1ms response time all within that glorious resolution.

Looking at a curved screen but want to go for a top ultrawide monitor instead? Your first port of call should be the AOC CU34G2X which we always want to recommend, such is the awesome value it offers. Right now it's at a second-lowest ever price of $379.99 (opens in new tab) right after a small discount (was $399.99). But if you do have a big budget that can stretch (geddit?), then the wonderfully immersive Samsung CRG9 is back at its lowest ever price of $899.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,199.99). It's a large investment but this 25% discount and the genuine, unbridled quality on offer here means the value is excellent if you're looking to upgrade before the winter.

(opens in new tab) ViewSonic OMNI VX3268-PC-MHD | $289.99 $181.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $108 - This is a record low price on this neat and solid ViewSonic curved gaming monitor. While it will shirk some of the more bombastic features that more premium gaming monitors might offer, if you're looking for something that's incredibly good value, and won't break the bank, then this is it.



(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro ED323QU | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is great value for a curved 1440p screen, and you're getting Acer's pedigree here too. Throw in a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium, and DisplayHDR400, and this lowest-ever price looks even more attractive.



(opens in new tab) AOC CU34G2X | $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This is one of our favorite value-busting curved gaming screens and offers great value even at its full MSRP. While it's only a small discount, the record low was only $12 or so lower and that was part of the Black Friday sales last year. As a result, this remains a great deal to jump on out of the traditional sales period.



(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG9 | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Though not a stranger to this price, this still represents great value for Samsung's awesome, famous CRG9 ultrawide. It's also still much cheaper than the Odyssey version but isn't too far behind in terms of specs and quality. A great deal.



More of today's best gaming monitor deals

For a broader look at the gaming monitor market and the prices available, check out the latest price tags as presented by our smart price-finding tech below.

If you're after something more TV-shaped then check out our guide to the best gaming TVs and the best 120Hz 4K TVs for a big screen that's really gaming-focused.