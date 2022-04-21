Netflix's Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson gets release date

Persuasion, the latest Jane Austen movie adaptation, finally has a release date – the film is arriving on Netflix on July 15.

Based on the classic 19th Century novel of the same name, Persuasion follows Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a young woman living with her snobby family who are on the brink of bankruptcy.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, Anne "is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she let get away – crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

Wentworth will be played by Cosmo Jarvis and the cast also includes Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Suki Waterhouse, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Mia McKenna-Bruce. The movie will be helmed by theatre director Carrie Cracknell and the script was co-written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The streamer has also unveiled a new look at the movie, with two new stills showing Johnson's Anne looking out of a window and Jarvis' Wentworth and Golding's Mr. Elliot in conversation.

Persuasion won't be Johnson's first Netflix movie – she recently starred in The Lost Daughter for the streamer, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, opposite Olivia Colman. The actor's other upcoming projects include the HBO Max comedy drama Am I OK? and the Apple TV Plus movie Cha Cha Real Smooth.