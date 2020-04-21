Persona 5 Royal Confidants guide: How to unlock all Confidants and what they get you

The Persona 5 Royal Confidants are much more accessible compared to the original game, both because you get more free time, and because you gain more Confidant and stat points overall. This makes it easier to level and even max out multiple Confidants, and that means stronger Personas and dozens of bonuses for you.

The question, then, is what are the best Persona 5 Royal Confidants to level? Well, that mostly depends on which characters you like and what abilities you favor, but there are a few standout Confidants that everyone should go for just to make the game more fulfilling. We've outlined all the Confidants, how to unlock them, and what benefits they offer below. First, though, we've picked out a few recommended Confidants.

Recommended Persona 5 Royal Confidants

Party members for party bonuses*

Your main party members all have Confidants of their own - Chariot, Lovers, Magician, Empress, Priestess, Hermit, and Emperor - and all of them can unlock neutral party bonuses which allow them to cure statuses, endure attacks, improve negotiations, and perform follow-up attacks. We recommend leveling at least three active party members' Confidants to max, in addition to Futaba's, so you can have a full team with all available party bonuses.

Fortune to speed up all other Confidants

Fortune is the most valuable Confidant in the game. At Fortune level five, you unlock the ability to pay 5,000 Yen to instantly deepen your affinity with any other Confidant, and you can do this once a day. This won't actually level your Confidants, but it will cut out virtually all of those dreaded "just hang out to gain notes" sessions, which makes leveling multiple Confidants much easier.

Temperance to save a ton of time

The Temperance Confidant will also save you time in the long run, letting you spend more time on Confidants and social stats and less time handling busywork. You'll be able to make tools and read books in class, do laundry without blowing your evening, and even hang out with Confidants on days you explore the Metaverse.

Strength to make the strongest Persona

Once you raise the Strength Confidant a few levels, you'll unlock the ability to fuse Persona which are above your current level - in exchange for a hefty chunk of change, that is. This ability is well worth it, because even a single high-level Persona can carry you through some tough fights.

Councillor, Faith, and Justice for the third semester

Persona 5 Royal features three new and critical Confidants: Councillor, Faith, and Justice. These are all tied to characters who play major roles in the events of the new third semester, so it's important to level all of them. As outlined below, these Confidants also have deadlines attached to them, so prioritize them when you can.

Persona 5 Royal Confidants guide