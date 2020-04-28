Persona 5 Royal answers - everything you need to pass school exams

Without a cheat sheet you’ll need these Persona 5 Royal answers to help with the gauntlet of questions your teachers ask you throughout the semester. While the everyday classroom questions can be easily answered by checking network responses, you don't get that option for the exams. So, we've put together a simple guide for all of the Persona 5 Royal answers you need, that way you can maximize your post-exam charm gains and impress your skeptical classmates.

Persona 5 Royal answers

May exams

What historical figure inspired the idiom "favoring the magistrate"? - Minamoto no Yoshitsune.

Yoshitsune had a brother, right? Uh, I think his name was - Minamoto no Yoritomo.

But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end, when they had to oppose each other... - Yoritomo won.

That's probably because people tend to sympathize less with figures in power, and sympathize more with - The weak.

Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure? - Cognition.

Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color? - Both.

Name the book that defined "malefactor" as the chief factor in the progress of the human race. - The Devil's Dictionary.

What character archetype refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives? - Femme Fatale.

July exams

If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E? - 64 degrees.

I think this came up in class. They were invented by that famous guy from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, right? - Zhuge Liang.

And they were offering something to quell the river - Barbarian's heads.

This master strategist came up with the baozi to - Offer them instead of heads.

Write the name and biological classification of this creature. - Red King Crab (Paralithodes).

What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time? - It caused confusion in the economy.

October exams

Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball? - 32 surfaces.

Didn't the teacher say that the number of colors used to be different? Do you remember? - It used to be one color.

Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcasted with - Black and white picture.

Who conducted executions using this device? - Charles-Henri Sanson.

What is the reason that most people cannot become a cormorant fisherman of Nagarasawa? - It's a hereditary profession.

What is the meaning of "robota," the etymological root of "robot"? - Slave labor.

Which of the following describes the density of stars in outer space? - Three bees in all of Europe.

December exams

Choose the graph that became the origin for the name for the Chinese yoyo known as a diabolo. - D.

He was a really famous thief from the Edo period, right? How much money did he steal, in the end? - Over one billion yen.

As a result, he was sentenced to - Having his head displayed.

Criminals, especially famous criminals being paraded around, was mostly done for - Public performance.

Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail? - Hearts.

According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in court? - Attend.

What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a "prime minister in black"? - Japan.

The Japanese word "dokyuu" translates to "massive." What English word inspired the initial "do" in dokyuu? - Dreadnought.

Here's everything you need to know about Persona 5 Royal Confidants, and all the Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzle answers around.