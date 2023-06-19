Persona 3 Reload might be coming to Switch after all

Persona 3 Reload might be coming to the Nintendo Switch after all.

When Atlus's remake was unveiled earlier this month, Nintendo Switch was the only platform to be excluded from getting Persona 3 Reload. Now, it looks like Atlus themselves might have again leaked another detail about the remake, as an unlisted trailer lists a Nintendo Switch release in the YouTube description.

The Persona 3 Reload commercial has been uploaded ( as unlisted ). it's in English, and says that it's coming to the Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/NLc91I9DdoJune 19, 2023 See more

A massive dose of salt should be taken with this listing though. The trailer itself doesn't actually highlight a Nintendo Switch release, listing only PC and new and last-gen console platforms, so it could be that someone messed up and mentioned a Nintendo Switch release in the YouTube description by accident.

What's more, the YouTube description has since been updated to remove the mention of a Nintendo Switch launch. Either someone at Atlus realized the error before the trailer went live across YouTube, or quickly scrubbed the Nintendo Switch mention as the trailer had been unearthed before it went out.

Nintendo Switch has now been removed from the description pic.twitter.com/kpmIMi5QShJune 19, 2023 See more

Considering Atlus leaked both the Persona 3 Reload remake and new spin-off Persona 5 Tactica earlier this month, it really wouldn't be a stretch for the developer to have yet another leak on their hands. On the other hand, there's a chance we're reading a little too much into a YouTube description.

Persona 5 Tactica, for what it's worth, is confirmed as coming to Nintendo Switch. In fact, if Persona 3 Reload skips a Switch release, it'll be the only modern Persona game to not come to the platform, after Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, and 5 Royal all launched on the Switch last year.

Persona 3 Reload launches next year in early 2024, while Persona 5 Tactica will be here a little earlier on November 17, 2023.

If you're excited about Persona 3 Reload, you'll want to keep an eye on Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new JRPG from three key developers behind Persona 5.