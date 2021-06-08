Pedro Pascal confirms The Mandalorian season 3 hasn't started filming

Pedro Pascal has confirmed that The Mandalorian season 3 hasn't started filming yet.

In a preview of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Pascal gave an update on The Mandalorian's progress to fellow Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor. When the Obi-Wan actor asked if Pascal was currently filming The Mandalorian season 3, Pascal responded: "We haven't shot a third season. So, confidentially, no maybe I shouldn't." Check out the clip below.

"We haven't shot a third season." – @PedroPascal1 responding to Ewan McGregor regarding #TheMandalorian, filmed on an unknown date for @Variety's Emmy-winning series "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors." pic.twitter.com/4NnkYWDdbfJune 7, 2021 See more

This isn't much of a surprise, as Jon Favreau suggested after The Mandalorian season 2 finale that the third season wouldn't go into production until after The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to debut later this year. "What we didn't say [during the Disney investors' call] is the next show coming up is The Book of Boba Fett," he said back in December 2020. "And then we go into production right after that on season three of The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all have known and loved. That will be pretty soon following that."

Pascal is also starring in HBO's The Last of Us TV show, which is set to be in production until June 2022. Mandalorian shouldn't be worried, though, as Pascal isn't always the one beneath the Beskar helmet – a lot of his performance can be completed remotely via voice over work.

Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently filming, with McGregor reprising the famous role he held in the Star Wars prequels. The cast also includes Hayden Christensen, who is back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Plot details for both series are being kept tightly under wraps. The biggest question surrounding The Mandalorian season 3 is if Baby Yoda will return, after he was whisked away for Jedi training by Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale. There's also the matter of the Darksaber – now that Mando is its true owner, is that going to cause trouble with Bo-Katan? Of course, some of this might be addressed in The Book of Boba Fett – but we'll have to wait and see.

The Mandalorian season 3 doesn't yet have a release date. In the meantime, check out all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows headed our way – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.