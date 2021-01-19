Peaky Blinders fans confused by news that season 6 will be the last

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that season 6 will be the last. However, it’s been previously stated that the series would run for seven seasons, so fans have been left a little confused.

In 2018, after season 4 ended, Knight told Digital Spy that there were three more seasons on the cards. “My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars, so always I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939,” he said. “It’ll take three more series [to reach that point].”

Peaky Blinders fans were quick to point out that the series' creators promised a season 7. "Hang on a minute... WHAT DO YOU MEAN FINAL SERIES??? What happened to the season 7 plans?" wrote one Twitter user. Another added: "You said it was scripted for 7 seasons, I can't."

However, Peaky Blinders season 6 will not be the end – there’s a Peaky Blinders movie in the works. "While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," Knight said in a statement. "Covid changed our plans," he later told Deadline . "But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Season 6 is currently filming after a delay of just under a year caused by the pandemic. The Cillian Murphy-led series first aired in 2013 and since then has won numerous awards. Set in Birmingham, it follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War One. Helen McCrory, Joe Cole, and Paul Anderson also star, with actors like Sam Claflin and Anya Taylor-Joy also appearing in previous seasons.