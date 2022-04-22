Paul Bettany talks his Marvel future: "You see Vision fly off, and that's a loose end"

Paul Bettany has addressed his Marvel future as Vision.

The events of the Disney Plus show WandaVision saw the main version of the character remain dead following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but another version – White Vision – is still alive.

"No, the honest answer to that is – well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it – at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "And Kevin Feige [president of Marvel Studios] is a man who doesn't really allow loose ends. So I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch can next be seen in Doctor Strange 2, where she'll be diving into the multiverse alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's titular sorcerer. There's no word on when Vision could reappear, though – but the potential return of White Vision isn't Bettany's only path back to the MCU. With the multiverse cracked wide open, anything can happen now.

"I don't have a contract. I don't know that. I don't know that at all," Bettany has said previously when asked about the chance of an MCU return in the future. "And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it's for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn't look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives this May 6.