Patti LuPone is playing Lilia Calderu in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Patti LuPone took to The View to reveal major details about her character in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone said (via Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)). "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza and [a] Familiar – if anybody knows Heartstopper – is Joe Locke."

Lilia, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination, first made her first Marvel comics appearance back in 1973. According to Mystic Arcana: Scarlet Witch, which debuted in 2007, Lilia wore the Serpent Crown and used the power of the coven to hunt down Wanda aka the Scarlet Witch.

Emma Caulfield will be reprising her WandaVision role as Dottie Jones/Sarah Proctor, while Debra Jo Rupp will return as Mrs. Hart, along with Sasheer Zamata, Maria Dizzia, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili.

Jac Schaeffer, who co-wrote Black Widow, is on board as head writer and director. Rachel Goldberg (Muted) and Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday, Brand New Cherry Flavor) are also set to direct certain episodes.

LuPone estimates that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will have a 2024 release date on Disney Plus.