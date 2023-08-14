The Parks and Rec cast's picket line reunion included Li'l Sebastian

The cast of sitcom Parks and Recreation reunited on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line this past weekend – with a fan-favorite four-legged companion in tow.

Li'l Sebastian, the miniature horse who took the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, by storm, first appeared in the sitcom in season 3, when Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) brings him back for the local Harvest Festival. He passed away in the season 3 finale – with Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) penning the song '5000 Candles in the Wind' in his honor – but worker solidarity was apparently enough to bring him back from the grave.

The tiny equine was joined on the picket line outside Amazon Studios by his former co-stars Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Retta (Donna Meagle), Jim O’Heir (Garry/Jerry Gergich), and Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein).

A handful of the show's supporting cast members were also in attendance, including Alison Becker (reporter Shauna Malwae-Tweep), Kirk Fox (Sewage Joe), Suasan Yeagley (three-time Miss Pawnee winner, Jessica Wicks), Colton Dunn (Pawnee Animal Control employee Brett), Allan McLeod (reporter Trodd Frankensteip), and Joe Mande (City Councilman Morris Lerpiss).

Another fun callback to the series was Plaza's sign, which read "Ann Perkins works for the AMPTP," referencing April's ongoing feud with Rashida Jones' character. The AMPTP is the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization representing Hollywood studios that have failed to reach an agreement with the actors' and writers' unions in negotiations for better pay, working conditions, and regulations around the use of AI.

