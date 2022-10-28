Paris Hilton to join Pamela Anderson in first horror movie since House of Wax

Paris Hilton has joined the cast of Alone at Night, an erotic horror-slasher directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the film follows Vicky (Ashley Benson), "a young woman looking for an escape after going through a tumultuous breakup. After retreating to a friend’s remote cabin in the woods to clear her head, she continues modeling sexy lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only, live-streaming website. But when the power goes out, Vicky discovers something terrifying awaiting her in the dark — a masked killer wielding a crowbar who’s hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end."

The cast also includes Pamela Anderson, Luis Guzman (Traffic), rapper G-Eazy, model Winnie Harlow, Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver), and Cassius Corrigan (Huracan), and social media influencers, Lindsey Pelas, Twan Kuyper, Steven Spencem Cheyrelle Fontenette, Shannon Hamilton, and Clara McGregor. The score is composed by G-Eazy.

Hilton starred in Jaume Collet-Serra's 2005 House of Wax remake, which had a viral marketing campaign that used the phrase "See Paris Die!" as a way to appeal to horror fans who were disappointed in her casting. She then went on to star in the cult classic movie musical Repo! The Genetic Opera, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Most recently, the socialite hosted her own show, Cooking with Paris, for Netflix, and Paris in Love, for Peacock, which followed her wedding planning adventures.

