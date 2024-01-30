Palworld players are pushing breeding to its limits, from a Pengullet that can one-shot a boss to an Anubis that can make 50 spheres per second

Palworld breeders are pushing at the limits of what the game's breeding system can create, with Pals capable of speeding across the map, smashing through construction tasks, or one-shotting bosses.

Last week, one intrepid breeder created the perfect Jetragon , a speed machine that took advantage of fully-upgraded Runner, Swift, and Legend passive skills to grant a massive 65% speed boost, combined with an additional bonus to its attack stats. That, however, seems to have been just the beginning, as more and more Palworld players are optimizing the breeding system, with an array of different goals in mind.

First up is Lifmunk, a relatively popular choice for smashing through bosses thanks to the assault rifle that you can arm it with. Buffed up with some of the same passive skills as that aforementioned Jetragon, one player managed to make a beast capable of beating the first boss in an instant - in the clip below, it takes this optimized squirrel a little over two seconds to deal 30,000 damage to Zoe and her Grizzbolt.

Elsewhere, another player claims to have bred "the strongest Pengullet in Palworld." If you're not worried about the longevity of your penguin pal, Palworld lets you load it up into a rocket launcher and fire it to do substantial explosive damage - Pengullet will be incapacitated as a result, but that doesn't really matter when you're capable of killing a boss in a single shot, as this one manages in the clip below. To get that much damage, we're once again seeing the Legend and Ferocious skills, but this one uses Burly Body to increase Pengullet's defense, and Lord of the Sea to add to its already-potent water damage.

While that pair might be devastating in combat, players are realizing that it's not all about firepower. To that end, one breeder has created an almost terrifyingly efficient Anubis. Bred with the Serious, Artisan, Work Slave, and Lucky passive skills that increase work speed by 115%, and both fully upgraded with Pal Souls and fully compressed with other, less-fortunate Anubises, the Pal is put to work crafting 200 Pal Spheres. At 603 workload, that would take most other creatures a substantial amount of time, but this Anubis finishes the entire batch in four seconds flat. It's helped along by its +5 Handiwork rating, of course, but this is the kind of speed that almost trivializes much of Palworld's resource grind. Factor in the ability to use things like the monitoring stand or improved assembly lines, and you can get even faster than this.

If you're planning to emulate any one of these Pals, you'll want to check out our guide to all Palworld breeding combos , and get to work making an awful lot of cake. Ironically, that'll probably mean you want to breed something with an impressive kindling skill, so you'd really better get to work.