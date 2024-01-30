Palworld players are begging for a feature every colony sim should have - the ability to tell your Pals what to do

Palworld fans want more say over what work their Pals do and when.

Pals may look a lot like Pokemon, but these cute creatures can do much more than battle. Bring them to your base, and they can help with gathering resources, building structures, planting and harvesting crops, and any other jobs that need doing. The problem, as Palworld fans have been discovering, is that they're not a very proactive bunch and, left to their own devices, will generally stick to one task while others go undone.

Summing up the situation over on the Palworld subreddit, user lord_angler writes, "We're basically building factories [right now] and we're unable to tell the workers what to do." The solution, as the player sees it, lies in a feature frequently found in colony management sims.

As the image below shows, they've devised a work priority chart inspired by sci-fi colony sim Rimworld, which, if implemented, would enable players to rank tasks according to their urgency and disable skills to stop Pals from performing certain actions, ensuring everything gets done in a timely fashion.

Plenty in the comments are in favour, including DarkWingedDaemon, who notes that "there is even a pal monitoring station that this UI would fit perfectly into." Moreover, some, like CoppeliusGER, think the idea should be taken a step further. "I would love to have it a bit more detailed," they write. "We need different priorities for mining. We gained nothing if our pals still mine at the quarry while there are several ore deposits."

While this approach would undoubtedly make your Pals more productive, overworking them is not recommended. One player, for reasons unknown, recently forced their companions to work continually without sleep and found they became horribly sick and depressed. We don't know whether or not they can be worked to death, but we really don't want to find out.

