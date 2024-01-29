After beating Elden Ring with only her mind, streamer takes on Palworld with the "most complete controller yet" and makes a groundbreaking discovery

Perrikaryal has managed to play Elden Ring, Valorant, and now Palworld with just her mind

The Elden Ring player that managed to beat the RPG with literal brain waves has now gone on to use their talents on Palworld, and has created the "most complete controller yet."

Last year, streamer Perrikaryal, aka Perri, impressed us on several occasions after not only finding a way to play Elden Ring using just her mind, but also beating the game, and later defeating Malenia with the same technology. Since then, the psychology graduate has gone on to use her talents in other games like Halo and Valorant, and now everyone's current favorite Pokemon-like, Palworld.

"Mind control Palworld? Done," Perri's tweet reads, along with a clip which showcases the streamer's talent for concentration. If you've not seen this before, the technology Perri is using is called an Electroencephalogram EEG (a brain imaging device) which monitors her brain activity whilst playing games and responds by triggering the key that the activity is bound to. 

The streamer conjures up certain images in her mind and the game reacts accordingly, allowing her to play completely hands-free. To play Palworld, Perri imagines spinning a plate so that her character picks up an object, she then pictures pushing a boulder to get the character to smash into a rock, thinks of a grasshopper hopping to get the character to jump, and visualizes "hot anger" and a clenching fist to get the character to throw an object. 

This time around, Perri says she's managed to create four mental commands to make her "best, most complete controller yet." As they've just demonstrated, this version of the mind controller allows her to hit and interact with things, change weapons, throw Pal spheres, jump, and build all without touching a single button. "I've never done this before," the streamer says in the video, "this is groundbreaking." 

If you want to see more of what Perri can do, you can watch the full mind-control Palworld playthrough via Twitch. You could also learn more about Perri's mind control journey in our interview with the streamer

