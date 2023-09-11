Streamer who beat Elden Ring with her mind is now schooling Halo and Valorant players

The Twitch streamer who put the Elden Ring community to shame by beating the game with her mind is now turning her talents to shooting games.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Perrikaryal , a Twitch streamer going viral for her playthrough of Elden Ring . Using a device called an Electroencephalogram (EEG) that picks up changes in the brain's electrical activity, a little extra coding meant that a game controller could register an input - like pressing the Attack button - and make it happen in the game.

For Elden Ring, Perri's playthrough was a definite work in progress, and it took several months for her to complete the game , but the potential of the EEG for other games was clear. Now, a few months later, she's begun turning her efforts to first-person shooters like Halo and Valorant, racking up kills with an entirely hands-free approach.

The Elden Ring setup took its movement inputs from a traditional controller, but the FPS approach has made some substantial changes. Firing a gun uses the same brainwave-powered button 'press', but the movement is dictated by gyro controls in the EEG device itself while aiming is handled by eye-tracking software.

BRAIN CONTROL VALORANT has officially been done. That's 4 kills! - not sure why I've chosen this as the new standard but there it is**the 4th kill is missing. I cannot find it. If anyone has seen it please let me know

A couple of montages do make the entire thing look pretty slick. In a Halo Infinite clip, Perri manages to score a couple of longer-range kills, and even a double kill. Valorant looks a little trickier, but she secured four kills in a Deathmatch (albeit one in an absolute hail of shotgun fire). Perri does admit that her Halo K/D ratio is a not-great 0.25, and I can't imagine her having much success in a ranked Valorant match, but any kill secured without putting your hands on a controller is an impressive one, at least in my book.

I finally did it! 4 FPS kills with no hands whatsoever. Mind control for the win. I am unbelievably hyped for how unreal this feels! Still a .25 KD but we move