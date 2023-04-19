Elden Ring streamer beats the entire game with their mind

An Elden Ring streamer has now beaten the entire game using the power of their mind.

Yesterday, we reported that streamer perrikaryal had beaten Malenia using nothing but their mind - using a brain imaging device to monitor their brain activity and use it to play Elden Ring. Today, the streamer announced they'd successfully beaten the entirety of FromSoftware's latest game using the sheer power of their brain.

I finally beat Elden Ring using only my mind for everything but movement. Here are some highlights from yesterday's stream. Thanks to everyone for their support, including @emotiv ♥️ I've already started the next project... stay tuned pic.twitter.com/7jwSYJ8unHApril 19, 2023

This means perrikaryal - who we spoke to about the tech behind her run - has overcome every boss and test of might in Elden Ring using their mind to attack enemies. Their brain imaging device and activity doesn't let them actually move, so for that they have to resort to a standard controller, but everything else is based on pure brain vibes.

The device works by picking up on electrical activity from perrikaryal's brain via the sensors attached to the streamer's head. This is then made conductive via a saline solution, which might result in a bit of a damp head, but also allows for perrikaryal to train the device to recognize certain brain patterns as attacks in Elden Ring.

It's a stunning creation, and quite possibly the wildest Elden Ring challenge we've seen accomplished to date. Hey, we've seen someone beat every Elden Ring boss using a Bop It, so it's safe to say all bets are off for what ingenious streamers are coming up with out there.

"Hang tight for what's next: completely hands-free Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., and the new Elden Ring DLC," perrikaryal tweeted in a follow-up response (opens in new tab). "No controller needed; all mind control. I'm also soon launching a psychological isolation experiment live on Twitch. You can follow my progress on all of this there!"

