Every Elden Ring boss has now been beaten by a man with a Bop It

All one Elden Ring player needed was a prayer and a Bop It to slay every boss in FromSoftware's game.

We're probably slightly accustomed to seeing Elden Ring players ditch their controllers to play the game with unconventional devices, particularly dance pads. What you might not be prepared for is someone picking up a Bop It, a noted childhood toy, and using it to defeat every single boss in Elden Ring.

World's First Elden Ring All Bosses on a Bop ItWhat's next 👀... pic.twitter.com/lFnwRogZ1fMarch 31, 2023 See more

That's what streamer Swoop Douglas has managed to accomplish. Apparently, the Bop It isn't being left for dead back in everyone's childhood memories, as this Twitch streamer sought to play with the Bop It and deftly mash their way through every boss, from Malenia to the Godskin Duo, and Radagon to the Elden Beast.

Douglas reveals in an interview with PC Gamer (opens in new tab) that he'd never even attempted to beat every boss in Elden Ring before trying out the Bop It with FromSoftware's game. Yes, this streamer used a children's toy against some bosses for the first time.

From the video above, we can see that Swoop Douglas uses the main button in the middle of the Bop It to dodge, which is probably a pretty sensible decision (if anything about this entire thing is sensible). He then uses the button on the left side of the controller to attack, and the weird toggle thing on the right side to move.

It's a pretty simplistic controller setup, once you put all the movements down on paper, but probably an absolute nightmare to use. I think I'll stick to dying dozens of times over to Malenia on a regular console controller, thanks.

I wonder if this player will be attempting the Elden Ring DLC with the Bop It controller, or whether they've had enough whacky antics for now.