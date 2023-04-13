Dark Souls and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world

Dark Souls auteur Hidetaka Miyazaki has been named one of Time Magazine's 100 most-influential people in the world.

As noted by Famitsu (opens in new tab) (translated via Google), Miyazaki is the second Japanese game developer to be included in the list, after Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto made the list in 2007.

Miyazaki's entry (opens in new tab) in the list (penned by The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann) notes that Elden Ring "is a great ambassador for video games and the unique feelings they can effect in the player, feelings that a passive medium like TV can never re-create. Miyazaki's games make the player feel accomplished and smart." Druckmann notes FromSoftware's "uncompromising approach," in which it "refuses to overexplain the mechanics or the lore, but puts [its] trust in the player to figure it out on their own."

While Miyazaki's successes with the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro are notable, Elden Ring catapulted FromSoftware to new heights. Its stream of GOTY titles meant that it became the most-awarded game of all time, and matched an achievement previously only secured by Skyrim and Breath of the Wild.

And it's not over yet, as Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree was announced in February. We don't yet have a release date, but fans are already making their excitement known, and with evidence of both Armored Core 6 and another project in the works at FromSoftware, it's an exciting time to be a gan.

Still yet to dive in? Check out our Elden Ring tips.