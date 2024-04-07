Palworld datamine suggests the community's favorite imaginary Pal, a fire Chillet counterpart dubbed Grillet, may actually be added to the open-world survival game

A recent Palworld datamine suggests that a fire-based variant for Chillet might be added to the smash survival game, potentially turning one community fantasy into a reality.

Chillet is the adorable, wingless ice wyrm found in the monster-taming game, and the Pal's cheek-squishing cuteness has inspired tons of fan art, including an imaginary fire counterpart appropriately called Grillet, which recently blew up in a Reddit post. Chillet chills, Grillet grills.

Chillet's Pal ID is called WeaselDragon in the game's files, but now, dataminers have spotted a WeaselDragon_Fire ID as part of the latest update, as well, which you can also see in the Pal Database. That naming format matches other Ignis variants in the game, such as Jormuntide Ignis, which remixes Pals with new color palettes and type weaknesses.

It seems that the community's favorite imaginary friend will soon become canon, but Chillet Ignis, or whatever the flaming weasel ends up being called, won't be arriving alone. The datamine has also found IDs for several other potential variants, too, helpfully listed in a recent Reddit post.

In its extended patch notes, developer Pocketpair revealed that it is "planning a larger, more content-packed update for summer" that will introduce new locations "on a new island" and "new Pals." That upcoming update could definitely be where we see Grillet and a host of other variants pop up.

Elsewhere in the game, the first Palworld Raid has finally arrived and players are issuing urgent warnings about Bellanoir to different tamers. Other additions in the latest patch include new items, abilities, and a wave of quality-of-life fixes.

Tencent is trying to emulate Palworld’s success with cute pet variants and stylized violence.