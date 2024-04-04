Alongside a widely praised new Palworld patch, the survival game devs are already promising a summer update with a "new island" and "many new Pals"

The patch notes for the latest Palworld update include a detail that might just be more exciting than any of the new content or improvements: the promise of a big ol' "content-packed update" landing this summer.

"We are planning a larger, more content-packed update for summer 2024," developer Pocket Pair says in a tweet. Enjoy never-before-seen scenery and thrilling adventures on a new island, home to many new Pals. In addition, we plan to add a large amount of new content including new buildings, weapons, and tower bosses."

That certainly sounds like the biggest update for Palworld yet. Palworld remains an Early Access game, with the devs promising "the addition of new monsters to further the Pal roster, new areas and dungeons to make exploration even more enjoyable, and the addition of new buildings and items that make the survival elements more pronounced and enjoyable" on the game's Steam page. It looks like those updates are starting in style, and soon.

The new patch is already garnering "amazing" praise from players, and it's only just added the game's first new Pal in Bellanoir. Clearly there's a lot more in store, but it looks like the devs are making the right sorts of additions following the game's astounding success. Well, aside from teasing us with the possibility of a cursed dating sim, that is. We're in a world where you have to make your visual novels real, you know?

