Paint Kamurocho red with Yakuza 6's Essence of Art Edition, just $20 on PS4

Best Buy's Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Essence of Art Edition is 50% off right now, and it’s a deal you should pounce on. Given that the Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook Edition is still $29.99 at $20 off, this is an excellent price for the most recent installment in the critically-acclaimed series.

The sixth core Yakuza entry stars the battle-hardened Kazuma Kiryu, the gangster with a heart of gold, as well as the scenic vistas of Onomichi and Kamurocho. Built from the ground up for PlayStation 4 with the Dragon Engine, Yakuza 6 represents the first current-gen Yakuza game, and it's a memorable adventure you won't soon forget.

This special Essence of Art Edition comes packing a glossy art book featuring 20 pieces of fan-submitted artwork from throughout the Yakuza community. There are none featuring Kiryu belting out his favorite karaoke tunes, though. Sorry.

We called Yakuza 6 "sweet, sagely, and surprisingly subtle" in our review, and it's one of the greatest send-offs for a character like Kiryu that anyone could imagine. If you've yet to cap off the Yakuza series with this excellent sequel, $20 is an absolute steal for dozens of hours of gameplay with side missions, street beatdowns, and getting your fitness on at the RIZAP Gym.

