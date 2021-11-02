Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 pushed out of 2022 so they reach their "full potential"

Activision Blizzard has pushed Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 out of its 2022 release schedule.

The company hadn't set a firm release date for Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4, but its investor earnings call today indicated that both games were originally planned to launch next year. It's now clear that that they will need a little more time in the oven.

"As we have worked with new leadership in Blizzard and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential," reads a portion of Activison's presentation.

"While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 than originally envisaged."

This story is developing...