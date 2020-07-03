Overcooked 2 free DLC Sun's Out Buns Out serves up a helping of summer recipes and new levels

Overcooked 2 is getting new content, with the Suns Out Buns Out DLC launching this month, Team17 and Ghost Town Games have announced.

Set to release on PC on July 5, the free DLC is also expected to launch on consoles at a later date. Sun's Out Buns Outs brings the taste of summer to the world of Overcooked by serving up some five new levels for chefs who want to cook up a storm in a sunny holiday destination.

You can also try and master two tasty new summer dishes, with the addition of recipes for an ice cream float and a fresh summer salad. And if you're looking to shake things up with a new chef, you're in luck, because the free DLC introduces two adorable new canine chefs. You can never have too many dogs, after all.

The free update will also see the return of Carnival of Chaos sauce dispensers, and there's also going to be a summer parade, where you can expect to see "fireworks, confetti, and floats to spice up your game." But from the sounds of it, the fireworks might cause a spot of trouble for you and add some unwelcome heat to the kitchen. That's right, fireworks are going to be a new hazard that'll bring some flare to your cooking antics. Nothing helps you cook quite like live fireworks going off as you chop and saute, eh?

Sun's Out Buns Out looks set to give us a generous slice of summer and liven up the kitchen in new and exciting ways.

