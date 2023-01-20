Outlander season 8 will be its last – but a prequel is in the works

Outlander has been renewed for season 8, which will also be the final installment of the hit historical drama series. "What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase," the show's official Twitter account wrote (opens in new tab). "Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season."

Based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander stars Catríona Balfe as Claire, a woman who travels back in time from 1945 to 1743 and finds herself in the midst of the Scottish uprising against English rule. She marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and their romance is the main focus of the show. Season 6 aired in 2022, while season 7, which will consist of 16 episodes, is set to air in summer 2023.

This isn't the end of the Outlander-verse, though – Starz has officially greenlit prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series was originally announced to be in development in August 2022, but it's officially going ahead at the network.

The new series will center around the love story of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is on board to write the prequel, as well as serve as showrunner and executive producer. Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV, is also executive producing. No casting information has been revealed so far.

Neither Outlander season 7 nor Outlander: Blood of my Blood have specific release dates just yet. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.